Clarence Neal Senor 1955 - 2020Springfield, IL—Clarence Neal Senor 65, affectionately known as Neal, was born to the union of Clarence L. and Reverend Peggie D. Senor on March 30, 1955.Wednesday, October 7, 2020; Public Visitation: 9 – 11 am; Private Memorial Services: 11 am – Noon. Reverend Patricia Herring, OfficiantReverend James Hailey, Eulogist. Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories. Internment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.Donations may be made to the Senor Scholarship Fund, % UCB, 700 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.