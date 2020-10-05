1/1
Clarence Neal Senor

Clarence Neal Senor 1955 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Clarence Neal Senor 65, affectionately known as Neal, was born to the union of Clarence L. and Reverend Peggie D. Senor on March 30, 1955.
Wednesday, October 7, 2020; Public Visitation: 9 – 11 am; Private Memorial Services: 11 am – Noon. Reverend Patricia Herring, Officiant
Reverend James Hailey, Eulogist. Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories. Internment at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Senor Scholarship Fund, % UCB, 700 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
