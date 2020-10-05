Clarence Neal Senor 1955 - 2020Springfield, IL—Clarence Neal Senor, affectionately known as Neal, was born to the union of Clarence L. and Reverend Peggie D. Senor on March 30, 1955. Neal attended Springfield Public Schools graduating from Springfield Southeast High in 1974.During his youth, Neal was an honored member of the Falcon Drum and Bugle Corp, he played the drums and cymbals, where he made many life-long friends.Neal was employed at Springfield Airport as a Sky Cap, Oak Ridge Cemetery, Steak and Shake, The Pasta House, and Top of the Arch Restaurant.He was a life-long member of St. John AME Church where he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was a member of the Usher Board, Trustee Board, Sunday School and Kitchen Crew.Neal could be seen walking through his beloved Eastside neighborhood, where we knew the Lord was watching over him. He rode the SMTD bus developing friendships with the drivers and riders over the years.If you drove down 16th Street you would see him sitting on the porch of Joe and Catherine Dixon exchanging stories, or with his dear friends the Cunningham brothers. He never met a stranger, always had a smile, a good cigarette, never stayed at one location very long and was well respected.Neal leaves to laugh and carry on his legacy, beloved son Vaughn Christian Senor Williams, siblings: Deborah (David) Burns, New Mexico, Kevin (Linda) Senor, Plainfield, Mary Nunn, Candice (John) Trees, Patricia (Donald) Carter, Herman (Valeria) Senor, and Mark Senor all of Springfield. A host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. Special friends and family, Nate Chandler, Aunt Betty Lou Work, James Hailey, John Work. He was a friend of Bill W.Neal was fondly referred to as "Unc" and loved unconditionally. As he would often text, "Be blessed and have a good blessed lovely day, Unc".Services: Wednesday, October 7, 2020Public Visitation: 9 – 11 amPrivate Memorial Services: 11 am – NoonRuby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703Repast:ILES PARKIMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING INTERMENTReverend Patricia Herring, OfficiantReverend James Hailey, EulogistDonations may be made to the Senor Scholarship Fund, % United Community Bank, 700 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.Interment at Oak Ridge CemeteryCDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASEServices will be streamed live via Facebook.