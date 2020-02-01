|
Clarence Thomas Unthank 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Clarence Thomas Unthank, age 79, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Illinois. Clarence was a lifelong resident of Springfield, Illinois. He honored the history of "his" city and especially enjoyed Springfield's beautiful parks, lakes, and lagoons.
Clarence was born January 13, 1941, the son of Richard Fleetwood and Clara Fifield Unthank. He worked for several years for former Illinois Senator George E. Drach and family before entering a 35-year career with St. John's Hospital, retiring in 2006.
Clarence is survived by his sons, John (Dede), Michael (Kari), and Richard; daughter, Kathy (Kevin); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Steller, Wilma Goss, and Joyce McCaw; and several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Richard; his son, William; grandson, Justin; eight brothers and sisters; and many other relatives and friends.
Dad was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent man who held a firm belief of what is essential and enjoyed the beauty and the simplicity of life. He didn't care for the cold weather much; each year he'd anxiously wait for the return of sunshine, flowers, and warm breezes on his front porch. It is no surprise that he left us in the middle of winter.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in late February; details are still pending.
In place of cards or flowers, please offer prayers and consider planting a rose bush or spring flower at your home or church. Financial donations may be made to St. John's Breadline, 430 North 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
A special thank you to the physicians, nurses, staff, and pastoral care team at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Illinois, for their compassion, care, and support during Dad's final days.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020