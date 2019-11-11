|
Clarissa Turner 1926 - 2019
Crystal Lake, IL—Clarissa J. Turner was born April 28, 1926 in Springfield, IL to Clarence and Ethel (Grieme) Tarr. She passed away peacefully November 9 at The Fountains in Crystal Lake. Clarissa is survived by her daughter, Carole Stein (Dr. Ty Stein); brother, Clarence Tarr (Gay); son in law Norman Bietsch; grandchildren, Chris Blisset (Amanda), Jennifer Bietsch, and Sarah Stein-Jackson (Brian); and great granddaughter, Olive Horton. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Cheryl Bietsch. Clarissa was retired from National City Bank in Springfield, IL and was a member of First Congregational Church in Springfield, and Eastern Star. Services will be held privately. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019