Claudette Cunningham
1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Claudette Cunningham 69, departed this life on Friday September 4, 2020 at her residence.Claudette was born on August 31,1951, the daughter of Austin Cunningham Sr. and Minnie Matthews.
Funeral Services
Friday September 11, 2020
Visitation: 9:00am-10:00am
Service: 10:00am-11:00am
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703

Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 8, 2020
My sincere condolences to you all. She was definitely the sweetest person ever. Her absence from this world will be forever felt. Rest In Peace Claudie.
Sandra (Flowers) Redmond
September 7, 2020
To the family of Claudette,
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Doris Austin-Louden
September 7, 2020
My cousin , A BEAUTIFUL SOUL! I WILL MISS HER AND THINGS I AM SURE NEVER BE THE SAME.. IT JUST DOESN'T SEEM REAL! CONDOLENCES TO HER SISTERS AND BROTHERS AND TO OUR FAMILY. LOVE YOU ALL. PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS ALWAYS!! Carol Whiteside Day!
Carol Day
September 7, 2020
To my family, may God give you peace and comfort during this time of sorrow.

Love you.

Tracy Spencer-English and Family
Tracy English
Family
September 7, 2020
To the family sorry for your loss.Know this that God is in control .He there. To comfort. You in your time.
Robyn Johnson
Friend
September 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies and prayers are with all of you at this time. Claudie was a wonderful kind and the sweetest geniunely kind person to grace this earth! She will be greatly missed.
Dorrinna Flowers
Family
September 6, 2020
My heart truly goes out to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you. With my love may God bless and keep you all.
Beverly Flowers
September 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mary and Ruben
Friend
September 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rosemary Nash
Friend
