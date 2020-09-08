Claudette Cunningham 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Claudette Cunningham 69, departed this life on Friday September 4, 2020 at her residence.Claudette was born on August 31,1951, the daughter of Austin Cunningham Sr. and Minnie Matthews.
Funeral Services
Friday September 11, 2020
Visitation: 9:00am-10:00am
Service: 10:00am-11:00am
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.