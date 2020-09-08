Claudette Cunningham 1951 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Claudette Cunningham 69, departed this life on Friday September 4, 2020 at her residence.Claudette was born on August 31,1951, the daughter of Austin Cunningham Sr. and Minnie Matthews.

Funeral Services

Friday September 11, 2020

Visitation: 9:00am-10:00am

Service: 10:00am-11:00am

Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories

1520 East Washington Street

Springfield,IL 62703



Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

CDC guidelines will be followed

allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE



FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store