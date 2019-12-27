|
Claudette Hewitt 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Claudette Hewitt, 77, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born August 30, 1942, to Claude and Erma (Long) Blakley. She married Harry Hewitt on February 3, 1973. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Matthew Dale and sisters, Jane Blakley, Judith Ross and Nancy Dean and her beloved dog, Beasley.
Claudette retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation. She was formerly employed by the Sangamon County Highway Department and Sam's Club. She belonged to a bowling and golf league. She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed Bingo, reading and riverboat gambling. She loved westerns, especially John Wayne.
She is survived by her husband, Harry; children, Leita Spradlin, Sam (Robin) Spradlin and Jennifer (Charles) Swetland; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Hanson officiating. Burial will follow in Rochester Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019