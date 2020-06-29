Clayborn (Clay) M. Lofton 1925 - 2020
St. Joseph, IL—Clayborn (Clay) M. Lofton was born November 7, 1925 in St. Joseph, IL. Clay left this earthly life and was reunited with his wife, on June 28, 2020, at 8:28 am at OSF Medical Center, Urbana, IL. He was the son of Charles Lofton and Leatitia (Test) Lofton. He married Irene Schwartz July 16, 1949. She preceded him in death on October 23, 2019.
Due to COVID 19 his farewell will look different. Masks are required to enter the funeral home. Visitation will be from 3:30PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. A private family funeral will be at the Freese Funeral Home, Sidney.
Graveside services will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sidney, Illinois on July 2, 2020. All family and friends are welcome to attend and should arrive by 10:45 a.m.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Marty) Conatser of Champaign and Pam (Harl "Butch") Ray of Springfield. He also leaves 5 grandchildren whom he loved very much, Rick Malloch, Bryan (Erica) Malloch, Sara (Jonathan) Helmus, Ami (CJ) Stephens and Richard (Patsy) Conatser. Clay's seven great-grandchildren were his pride and joy and bragged on them whenever given the chance. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 4 sisters.
Clay was born and raised in St. Joseph, Illinois. He joined the United States Army in 1942. Clay was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He was proud of his service and he was a hero to his family and friends! His country and his family, were upmost in his life.
Clay was active in The American Legion and a life member of St. Joseph Post 634. He served as Department (state) Commander in 1987-1988. Clay served on the National Security Commission at the National level for many years. He was also a member of the 40/8 Voiture 238, a Kentucky Colonel, the Korean Veterans Association, a charter member of the National WWII Memorial Association, VFW 5520, Amvets3, DAV 8, Western Star 240, 24th Infantry Division Association, and a 33rd Degree Mason. Clay was very active in raising money for the WWII Memorial in DC, representing The American Legion as the Illinois chairman.
The family would like to thank the staff and friends at The Villas of Hollybrook in Savoy for their caring and support over the last 2 years and especially the last 8 months. Our thanks also to the nurses, physicians, and techs at OSF Urbana and OSF Hospice for their support of dad and his family over the last week.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the 40/8 nurses scholarship fund.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.