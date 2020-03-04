|
Cleo King 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Cleo King, 67, formerly of Springfield, Illinois departed this earthly life on February 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN.
He is survived by his children: James Jeffries, Larry Whyte, Cleo Whyte, Daniel Whyte, Toni Boston and Clairese Hatchett. He is also survived by his sisters: Alice Brents of Springfield, IL, Lenore (Rashad) Godfrey of Belleville, IL and Angela Cole of Chatham, IL.
A memorial service will be held at Monroe Street Christian Church on Saturday, March 07, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Walker Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020