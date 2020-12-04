Cleo M. Lee Hoke 1935 - 2020
Scottsburg, IN—Cleo M. Lee Hoke, 85, of Scottsburg, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, KY.
She was born on March 1, 1935 in St. Francisville, IL, the daughter of the late John S. and M. Eileen (Payne) Boyer. She married Charles L. "Charlie" Lee on December 20, 1953 at North Harter Christian Church in Flora, IL and he preceded her in death. She later married Gene Hoke and he recently preceded her in death.
Cleo worked as a secretary for Garrett Aviation, retiring on July 1, 1997. She was an active member of West Side Christian Church in Springfield, where her husband Charlie served as minister for 50 years. She was a gracious hostess and made everyone feel welcome in their home.
She is survived by her 3 children, Tjode Tomsu of La Veta, CO, Michael (wife Laurie) Lee of Beaver Dam, WI, and Kristy (husband Bruce) Siegel of Buffalo Grove, IL; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren, Dave Hoke, Mike Hoke, Pam Amick and their families.
Besides her parents and her husbands, Charlie and Gene, she was preceded in death by a sister Laura Furkin.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home, Springfield. A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the West Side Christian Church Building Fund and condolences may be left at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
.