Cleon D. Bell 1931 - 2019
Dawson, IL—Cleon D. Bell, 87, of Dawson, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Mill Creek in Springfield, IL.
She was born on November 2, 1931 in Rochester to Lilburn and Lottie (Hunt) Leach. She married Paul Freeman Bell on August 5, 1951, and he survives.
Also surviving are two children; Deb (Steve) Heaberlin of Springfield, and Roger (Megan) Bell of Niantic; two grandsons, Jeremy (Emily) Bell of Plainfield, and Adam Bell of Seattle, WA.; one brother, Lyman Leach and many nieces and nephews. SHe was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and three sisters.
Cleon was a member of Westside Christian Church and Retired from the Illinois Secretary of States after 26 years in the license plate division.
Visitation will be from 4-7 on Wednesday, August 21, at Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. in Rochester IL 62563. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Thursday at the funeral home with Reverend Gary Winkleman officiating. Burial will follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westside Christian Church, or the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019