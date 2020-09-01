Cleophus Warren Williams 1943 - 20202
Springfield, IL—Cleophus Warren Williams 77, departed this life on Sunday August 30, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born August 10, 1943 in Helena, Ark, the son of Henderson Warren and Mosell Williams.
Viewing Services are Thursday September 3, 2020; 11:00am-1:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment, Camp Butler National Cemetery Honors @ 2:00pm. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.