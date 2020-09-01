1/1
Cleophus Warren Williams
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Springfield, IL—Cleophus Warren Williams 77, departed this life on Sunday August 30, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born August 10, 1943 in Helena, Ark, the son of Henderson Warren and Mosell Williams.
Viewing Services are Thursday September 3, 2020; 11:00am-1:00pm at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment, Camp Butler National Cemetery Honors @ 2:00pm. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
SEP
3
Interment
02:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 1, 2020
You will truly be missed. Thank you for being a blessing in our family lives. Love You! Rest well
Shonda Howell
Family
August 31, 2020
Rest in peace Cleo you will be missed
Andrea Black Timberson
Friend
August 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lee & Twinette Jones
Friend
August 31, 2020
Our Condolences to the Family of Cleo May God Keep His Soul. RIP My Friend
Michael & Nancy Rush
Friend
August 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Nicole Harper
