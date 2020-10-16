Cletus "Doc" Hill 1949 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Cletus "Doc" Hill, 71 of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
He was born July 4, 1949 in Springfield, the son of John and Ethel (Adams) Hill.
Doc married Carol Madden on July 5, 1972 at Rochester Methodist Church and she preceded him in death on Dec. 16, 2018. Also, preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Tyler Mason Smith; and a "brother" Daniel Hartman.
Surviving are his fiancée, Karen Watkins; five daughters, Angie (Tim) Imler of Springfield, Carla Brennan of Springfield, Jenny (Jason) Biggs of Green Forrest, AR, Becky (Joe) Dobbs of Springfield, and Amy Hill of Virden; 17 grandchildren; sister, Ellen (Bill) Dennison; several nieces and nephews.
Per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate only 50 people will be allowed and masks are required in the building.
Visitation will be from 4 pm till 6 pm, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Vision of Hope or United Cerebral Palsy- Land of Lincoln.
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com