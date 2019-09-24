|
Clifford J. "Cliff" Erwin 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—It is with great sadness that the family of Clifford J. "Cliff" Erwin announce his passing on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the age of 74 years, after a brave battle with cancer.
Born in LaSalle, Illinois, Cliff attended Eastern Illinois University, graduated with a B.S. in Education (Social Science), a Master of Education (Guidance and Counseling), and a second Master of Education (Educational Administration) from Quincy University. He worked in the field of education throughout the State of Illinois for 50 years; 27 of those with the Illinois State Board of Education.
Cliff served in the Illinois Army National Guard from 1964 until 1970. He was a driver and CPR Instructor for the Sangamac Volunteer Ambulance in Auburn, Illinois, from 1980-1983 and a licensed realtor for many years. Cliff also served as a Sangamon County Election Judge from 2000-2004 and on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Illinois Federation for Right to Life, the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Charities, Diocesan Review Board, and various other charitable organizations. He was also very active at St. Agnes Parish, Habitat for Humanity, and St. Martin de Porres.
Cliff led a very active life. He enjoyed hiking (especially the Appalachian Trial with his brother, Mark), woodworking, landscaping, and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling to visit his daughters in Florida, Colorado, and Connecticut.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna (nee Tranbarger); daughters, Suzie Klein (Chris), Shana McHugh (Chris), and Sarah Witkowski (Peter); three grandchildren, Cordelia Klein and Miles and Haley McHugh; one grand dog, Gus; and brothers, Mark, Ronald, and Scott; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Avenue, Springfield, with Rev. Daniel Bergbower, celebrant. Burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Cliff may be made to Springfield Right to Life, 519 Bruns Lane, Springfield, IL 62702; St. Agnes Parish, 245 N. Amos Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702; , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703; or to a .
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019