Clifford James Lynch M.D. 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Clifford James Lynch M.D., 87, of Springfield, died at 7:12 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Clifford was born November 12, 1931, in Fargo, ND, the son of John and Louise Mary Paulson Lynch. He married Margaret "Micki" Katherine Eanniello on September 9, 1961, at St. Peter's Church in Torrington, CT.
Clifford attended North Dakota State University, transferred to Wake Forest University, and continued on to Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University. He was a member of the first graduating class at Bowman Gray. Clifford completed an internship through Vanderbilt University and spent a year specializing in children's orthopedics at Newington Children's Hospital in Newington, Connecticut. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Newfoundland. While in Newfoundland, he also served the local community by providing medical care to those who might not have otherwise been able to afford it, being paid with fresh salmon and fresh lobster by the locals. Clifford was the co-founder of the Orthopedic Center of Illinois where he was a practicing Orthopedic Surgeon. He pioneered the use of arthroscopic surgery in Springfield and the down state area, and shared this new procedure, as an Assistant Associate Professor at SIU School of Medicine, with the medical community and the students. He was also a proud Eagle Scout. Clifford was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Illini Country Club, Island Bay Yacht Club, and Sangamon County Medical Society. He was a great woodworker and builder, and enjoyed golf, tennis, sailing, and scuba diving.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Mary Lynch; brother, John Lynch; and sister, Anneline Olson.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Micki" Lynch with whom he recently celebrated 58 years of marriage; his three beloved daughters, Mary Louise (Paul) Santacaterina of Park City, UT, Karen (Jeff) Parkhill of Wayzata, MN, and Susan DeAngelis of Nashville, TN; eight grandchildren, Donald Clifford Santacaterina, Maria Christine Santacaterina, Sofia Margaret Santacaterina, Hunter Bergen Parkhill, Hayden Lynch Parkhill, Cheney Nicole Parkhill, Mia Marie DeAngelis, and Sofia Rose DeAngelis; two sisters, Nancy (Darrell) Burkland of Fargo, ND and Joanne (Donald) McGregor of Fargo, ND; 28 nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service. All visitors are encouraged to utilize the 7th Street entrance during the later hours of visitation due to the Route 66 Festival Parade.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, with Rev. Msgr. David S. Lantz, celebrant.
Private burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Horace, North Dakota at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Abraham Lincoln Council, Honor and Memorial Fund, 5231 S. 6th St. Frontage Road E, Springfield, IL 62703; , P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517; or , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019