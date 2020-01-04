|
|
Clinton Craig Mudgett 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Clinton Craig Mudgett, 73, of Springfield, died at 11:36 am, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on April 2, 1946, in Moline, IL to Clinton and Viva (Martin) Mudgett. He married his college sweetheart, Rae Jean Harding, on June 25, 1966.
Surviving are his wife, Rae Jean, and two daughters, Amy Ross of Aurora, IL and Carrie (Russell) Sovde of Bellevue, WA; seven grandchildren, Katie, Megan, Allison and Emma Ross, and Susanna, Mara and Chad Sovde; and four nieces, Julie Mudgett, Jeri Knickelbein, Joni Lynch, and Jennifer Partykevich.
Clint was preceded in death by his parents, sister, LoRea June, brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Janet Mudgett.
Clint was a resident of Springfield for most of his life and was a member of First United Methodist Church. He graduated from Moline High School and attended college at Western Illinois University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Biology. Clint went on to earn a Master's Degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Illinois. He took a job working for the state of Illinois in 1968, and he retired after 35 years of service as the Chief of Environmental Engineering for the Department of Public Health for the State of Illinois.
He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers Association and was a Red Coat Volunteer at Memorial Medical Center for the past 15 years.
He loved racquetball and rarely missed playing with a dedicated group of regulars 3 times a week. He was also a faithful blood donor.
Clint and Rae Jean loved to travel and most years enjoyed trips with a tight group of college friends. Clint enjoyed music, boating, classic cars, woodworking, the Fighting Illini and his beloved basset/beagle hounds over the years.
He was quick witted, genuine and caring which made him an inspiration and friend to all who met him.
Most important to him was laughing, loving and living life to the fullest with his wife, daughters and grandkids.
Visitation: 12 – 1:30 pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1:30 pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Nicole Cox officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League or Kumler Outreach Ministries.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020