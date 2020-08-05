CMSgt (Ret) Donna "D.K." Elmore 1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—CMSgt (Ret) Donna "D.K." Elmore, 59, of Springfield, died at 5:52 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at her home.
D.K. was born February 24, 1961, in Litchfield, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and LaDonna Bedinghaus Rosenthal. She married James Elmore on December 31, 1984, at Knox Presbyterian Church and remarried at Little Flower Church in Springfield, IL.
D.K. graduated from Morrisonville High School in 1979, and proudly served over 23 years in the United States Air Force Illinois Air National Guard where she was the Chief of Personnel at the time of her retirement in 2003. She also worked part-time at Lincoln Greens Golf Course. D.K. enjoyed bowling and bowled on several leagues, playing softball with the Air National Guard's Ladies Team, spending time with her family, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by mother, LaDonna Rosenthal; grandson, Jakob Fields; step-daughter, Lori Morris; and sister, Carolyn Rosenthal.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Laible officiating.
Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for all ceremonies, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests.
Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
