|
|
Colleen Ann Armitage 1952 - 2019
Athens, IL—Colleen Ann Armitage, age 66, of Athens, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Colleen was born on October 20, 1952 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of H. Russell and Laura Mae (Coffman) Wagner. She was raised on a farm in Downs, Illinois.
She married William "Bill" Armitage on June 27, 1975.
Colleen worked for Lanphier High School as a teacher before raising her boys. She later worked at Cantrall Elementary School as a Pre-K teacher for 22 years.
She graduated from Downs High School, and later from Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois.
Colleen greatly loved her friends, family, and especially her grandchildren. She valued her life-long friendships and surrounded herself with the ones she loved.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Bill, three sons; Michael (wife Jennifer) Armitage, Brian (wife Nicole) Armitage, Matthew (wife Kristin) Armitage; six grandchildren, Carley, Will, Ella, Peyton, Henry, and Owen; two brothers, Donald and Kenneth (Sally) Wagner; and several nieces and nephews who also meant the world to her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister-in-law, Janet Wagner.
Visitation for Colleen will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Athens Christian Church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 18, 2019 also at the church with Pastors Shane Baker and Ken Gennicks officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Athens Lions Club (reading program) or the Athens Youth Council (Convert the Courts).
Burial will be held at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Armitage family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019