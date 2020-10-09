Colleen Gochenour Greene 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Colleen Gochenour Greene, 93, passed away on October 6, 2020, at the Bridge Care Suites after a brief illness.
She was born September 30, 1927, in Neeses, SC, the daughter of Will and Bessie Hutto. Colleen married Carl Gochenour in 1947; he preceded her in death in 1981. She later married Durwood Greene of Houston, TX .
Colleen lovingly made many quilts, needlepoint treasures, and Christmas stockings for her family to cherish and was named the first "Mrs. Do It Yourself" of Houston, TX in 1954. She retired from Bunn-O-Matic Corporation.
Colleen is survived by her daughter, Carleen (Roger) Yates of Carpentersville, IL; son, Bill (Cathy) Gochenour of Springfield; grandsons, Zach (Christa) Yates of Maine, Kyle Yates (fiancée, Christy) of Carpentersville, and Andrew and Glen Gochenour of Springfield; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Ella, and Bode Yates.
Colleen's family would like to thank the staff at the Bridge and Wyndcrest for their loving care.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wyndcrest of Rochester Activities Fund, 4817 N. Oak Hill Rd., Rochester, IL 62563.
