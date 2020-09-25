Connie Hopp 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Connie Hopp, 81, of Springfield, died at 8:20 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg.
Connie was born July 9, 1939, in Troy, KS, the daughter of Jewell M. and Lorraine M. Amos Pollard. She married Charles L. Hopp on January 2, 1959, in Chapman, KS; he preceded her in death on May 21, 2020.
Connie graduated from Salina High School in 1957 and was employed as a bank teller at National Bank in Petersburg. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kevin T. Hopp; and brother, Paul Greaser, Jr.
Connie is survived by her son, Mike (Diane) Hopp of Petersburg; daughter, Tammy (Phil Kingsland) Hopp of Peoria; grandchildren, Ryne (Laura) Hopp, Jared Hopp, and Courtney (Braden) Aaron; great-grandchildren, Piper and Grady Aaron of Petersburg; brothers, Dale (Lynn Ann) Pollard of Kansas City, MO, and Barry (Barb) Greaser of Troy, KS; sister-in-law, Cindy Greaser Halling of Troy, KS; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a graveside ceremony at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com
to offer your condolences.