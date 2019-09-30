|
|
Connie Lou Peters 1946 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Connie Lou Peters, 72, of Sherman, died at 11:34 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born December 16, 1946 in Kincheloe, WV to Harold and Geraldine (Keller) Hitt. She married Jesse R. Peters on November 18, 1966 and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jayson (Jaque) Peters and Jared (Tasha) Peters, both of Springfield; five grandchildren Jayson, Jesse, Jacob, Mailee and Kinley Peters; two sisters, Carol Bailey of Pleasant Hill, OH and Donna (Lester) Metro of Litchfield, OH; one sister-in-law Karla Williams of Medina, OH; one brother Richard Williams of Cleveland, OH; one niece and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Williams.
Connie lived her early years in Kincheloe, WV with her grandparents, Jay and Georgia Walker. She attended school in Medina, OH and graduated from Medina High School in 1964.
She worked for District 186 at Feitshans and Lee School as a secretary for thirty years. She loved her work, especially the children. She always looked for the positive and tried to help everyone around her. She was a very kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the center of her family and will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation: 5 - 7 pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman.
Burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Medina, OH at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019