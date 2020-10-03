1/1
Constance Irene "Connie" VanHouten
Constance Irene "Connie" Van Houten 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Constance Irene "Connie" Van Houten, 77, of Springfield, died at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born on July 19, 1943 to Maxine (d. 2000) and Vincent Kesegi (d. 1975) in Springfield. She is survived by her loyal and beloved husband of 57 years, Norman "Red" Van Houten.
Also surviving are her 8 children and 14 grandchildren, who were her pride and joy: Kimberly Clark, Leigh Anne Van Houten, Kandice Van Houten-Luce (Brian), Kevin Van Houten (Wendy), Lyndee Fein (Ari), Kammy Ferrigno (Lennie), Laurie Clayton (Skip), Kacy Van Houten (Bryan Loy); grandchildren, Joseph Melton, Riley Turasky, Hannah Van Houten, Aidan Fein, Bryce Tew, Nina Ferrigno, Dominick Ferrigno, Reagan Rapozo, Carly Clayton, Halle Clayton, Emily Van Houten, Leo Ferrigno, Grady Clayton, and Demi Loy; her siblings, Bill Kesegi (Pam), Mari Landgrebe, Cathy West (Fred), Steve Kesegi (Val), Janet Nuss (Roger); and many nieces and nephews. Her sister Judy Johnson preceded her in death.
Connie was a life-long resident of Springfield and member of Christ the King Parish. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1961 and went on to work for the State of Illinois for 40 years. She served as Executive Assistant to several Directors throughout her career while raising her family. A great matriarch, she loved to cook for family on Sundays and holidays. Connie loved to shop. She cherished time with family and friends. Encouraging and heartfelt to the core, she always made others feel good. Anyone ever in her presence fondly remembers receiving her compliments and honest opinion. Connie, Mom, Mama, Gaga, will be forever missed. She leaves her family with a beautiful legacy and memories to last a lifetime.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Private family burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 West Monroe St., Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 4, 2020
Our condolences to the entire Van Houten Family during your loss! Connie always had a smile on her face and was a pleasure working with her at DORS, even driving her to the hospital for baby delivery.

Bob Clark
Robert Clark
Coworker
October 3, 2020
Norm, my thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. May your wife rest in peace.
John Fleischacker
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

The DeLay Family
Carolyn DeLay
