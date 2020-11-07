Constance L. "Connie" Camille 1931 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Constance L. "Connie" Camille, 89, of Sherman, passed to her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation: Family will receive guests from 4:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth Street, Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 25 guests at one time.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. John Vianney Parish, 902 Saint John Dr., Sherman, IL. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 90 guests at one time. Family and friends may view the Mass via livestream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/65290243
Private burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Vianney Parish, 902 Saint John Dr., Sherman, IL 62684.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences and view full obituary.