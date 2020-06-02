Constance Marilyn Hays 1935 - 2020Sherman, IL—Constance Marilyn Hays, age 84, of Sherman, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital surrounded by her children.Connie was born August 6, 1935 the daughter of Clarence and Nita (Constant) Bottorff. She grew up in Williamsville and graduated from there in 1953. She married C. Edward Hays in 1986 and he preceded her in death in May 2006.She is survived by her children, Martina (Cary) Williams of Riverton, Ken (Dawn) Yocom of Petersburg, Marilyn (Paul) Montgomery of Petersburg and Debbie (Dan Becker) Alexander of Sherman, 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. There are many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Ed, she was preceded in death by her parents and brother, AA Bottorff and sister Nita Harbauer.Connie worked at Horace Mann, Bunn Capital and the Williamsville School District before she and Ed moved to various places in the U.S. for his job. She thoroughly enjoyed her adventures including trips to Reno and the mountain towns of California. She and Ed were proud members of a Honda Goldwing club.She will always be remembered for her bright eyes and beautiful dimpled smile. And of course we will always remember her sassiness.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Villas of Sherman.Cremation rites have been accorded.Graveside services will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Williamsville at 1 PM. Family and friends will then gather at her daughter's home to celebrate her life.