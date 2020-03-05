|
Cora E. (Learned) Stover 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Cora E. Stover, 90, of Springfield, Illinois passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 10:35 AM at the Christian Village in Lincoln, IL. She was born on March 11, 1929 in Springfield, Illinois to the late Olin and Dorothy (Jones) Learned. Cora married Kenneth W. Stover October 2, 1952 and he preceded her in death on December 25, 1989. Cora was a homemaker and worked in the Springfield School District as a cook. Cora saw Jesus in everyone, and fulfilled the Law of Christ, by always being willing to bear another's burden. Her interests were always second to others. Cora is survived by three children, Loren Stover of Springfield, Glenn Stover of Springfield and Lorene (Steve) Warren of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Kristina Orama, Kati Stover, Michael (Chitaia) Stover, Dustin (Cassi) Stover, Colin (Brianna) Warren, Seth Warren and Kirston Warren; six great grandchildren, Olin Thompson, Gabriella Orama, Deacon Orama, Lachlan McCandless, Evelyn Moscardelli, and Ace Warren. Cora was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Terri Stover, and granddaughter Geri Lynn Stover. Funeral Services will be held at the Knights of Columbus 4179, 141 North Lakewood Drive, Chatham, IL 62629 on March 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Prayer Services will begin at 2:00 PM. Private family services at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. Condolences may be left at www.familycarecremation.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020