Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-5424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Yvonne Summers


1939 - 2019
Cora Yvonne Summers Obituary
Cora Yvonne Summers 1939 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Cora Yvonne Summers, 80, of Springfield, passed away on July 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born on May 20, 1939 in Springfield to John and Josephine Detamore Richardson. Cora married George Thomas Summers on November 9, 1967 in Springfield and he preceded her in death on April 12, 2014.
Mrs. Summers is survived by ten children, thirty six grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her beloved blue point siamese Sabrina. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Connie Jo Summers, her nephew Ron Range, one brother Stephen, and her grandparents Oma and Joseph Detamore.
Cora was an Avon Representative for thirty one years. She loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Mrs. Summers enjoyed yardwork, puzzles, playing the piano, and reading.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to . Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 6 to July 7, 2019
