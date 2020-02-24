Home

Lockart-Green Funeral Home
302 West Main Street
Shelbyville, IL 62565
(217) 774-2195
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
2800 W. Jefferson St,
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
2800 W. Jefferson St
Springfield, IL
Coralie Guthrie


1928 - 2020
Coralie Guthrie Obituary
Coralie Guthrie 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Coralie Guthrie, 92, of Springfield, IL went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Concordia Village in Springfield, IL.
Coralie was born on February 9, 1928, in Shumway, IL, the daughter of Seth and Alma (Laue) Wetherell. She married Owen Guthrie in 1967 and he preceded her in death on July 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2800 W. Jefferson St, Springfield, IL. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, 308 E. North 6th St, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made in Coralie's name to the church or the donor's choice. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
