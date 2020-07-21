Corinda A. Polino 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Corinda A. Polino, 89, of Springfield, died at 10:17 pm, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 26, 1930 in Springfield, to Domenico and Assunta Rosati Baliva. She married Lucio Polino in Italy on July 15, 1953 and he preceded her in death on December 23, 2017.
Survivors include two daughters Cindy (Dennis) Oehmke and Alisa (David) Groesch, both of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Melissa Ramsay, Lindsay Boston, Ashley (Patrick) Bulpitt, Brent (Lelia) Groesch, Nicholas (Brittney) Oehmke, Adrienne (Mitch) Krautkramer and Christopher Oehmke; fourteen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and one sister, Concetta Rath, of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Mario, Frank, Ralph and Evaldo Baliva; and three sisters, Pia Kuhn, Pearl Davis, and Lydia McDonald.
Corinda was a member of Christ the King Church. She retired from the State of Illinois where she worked in the Department of Aeronautics (now IDOT) for thirty-three years.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Christ the King Church with Reverend Michael Berndt officiating.
Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery Columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com