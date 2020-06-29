Or Copy this URL to Share

Corine Conley

Springfield, IL - Corine Conley, 76, departed this life on Saturday June 27, 2020 at her residence. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.



