Corine Conley
Springfield, IL - Corine Conley, 76, departed this life on Saturday June 27, 2020 at her residence. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.