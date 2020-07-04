Corine Conley 1944 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Corine Conley 76, departed this life on Saturday June 27, at her residence.

Sis. Corine Conley 76, was born on June 2, 1944 in Inverness, MS.She was preceded in death by her late parents, Rance Roy and LuElla Puckett.

Funeral Services

Wednesday July 8, 2020

Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories

1520 East Washington Street

Springfield,IL 62703

Pastor Silas Johnson Officiating

Visitation:10:00am-11:00am

Service: 11:00am-12:00pm



CDC guidelines will be followed

allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE



FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



Interment

Oak Hill Cemetery



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store