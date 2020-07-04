Corine Conley 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Corine Conley 76, departed this life on Saturday June 27, at her residence.
Sis. Corine Conley 76, was born on June 2, 1944 in Inverness, MS.She was preceded in death by her late parents, Rance Roy and LuElla Puckett.
Funeral Services
Wednesday July 8, 2020
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Pastor Silas Johnson Officiating
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service: 11:00am-12:00pm
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE
Interment
Oak Hill Cemetery
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.