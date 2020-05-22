The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Corinna Elizabeth Emily Kurth-Baker 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Corinna Elizabeth Emily Kurth-Baker, 60, of Springfield, passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Born on July 6, 1959, the daughter of Guenther and Diana (Evington) Kurth, she married Keith Baker in August of 1983.
Corinna graduated from Illinois College in 1984, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology. She taught two-year olds at the Beginning Steps Child Development Center and truly loved her job. She would come home with stories about the children every night.
Corinna was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Keith of Springfield; and brothers, John Kurth of Villa Park and Chris Kurth of St. Louis.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at Sugar Creek United Methodist Church at a later date, once restrictions are uplifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Beginning Steps Development Center, P.O. Box 678, Rochester, IL 62563 or Sugar Creek UMC, 1022 New City Road, Chatham, IL 62629.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 24 to May 25, 2020
