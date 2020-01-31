Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Side Christian Church
Springfield, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
West Side Christian Church
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coroner Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coroner Cinda J. Edwards


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coroner Cinda J. Edwards Obituary
Coroner Cinda J. Edwards 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Coroner Cinda J. Edwards, 63, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1956 in Springfield to Kenneth and Eloise (Collins) Janssen and they preceded her in death. She married Frank E. Edwards on January 15, 1983.
Cinda is survived by one son, Alex Edwards of Springfield; one sister-in-law, Judy Rich of Springfield; two nieces, Nancianne (Mark) Knipfer of Lake Forest, IL and Sheri (Douglas) Iwanicki of Springfield; four great-nieces and nephews, Julia and Abby Knipfer and Madi and Gabe Iwanicki; one uncle, Hubert J. Collins of Springfield and two cousins, Steve Collins of Murphysboro, IL and Kathy Hernandez of GA.
Cinda graduated from Glenwood High School in 1974 and Lincoln Land Community College with an Associate's Degree in Nursing in 1979. She later received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Sangamon State University in 1989. She worked as a nurse at Priority Care from 1984 until 2011, when she was appointed Sangamon County Coroner. Cinda loved what she did and took pride in making the Coroner's office the best it could be.
Cinda was a member of the Sangamon County Republicans and Past President of the Illinois Coroner's Association. She was also a member of the Lincoln Land Community College Board of Trustees from 2007-2013, serving her final two years as President. Cinda and her husband, Frank, owned and operated Springfield Auto Body and Towing since 2005. Cinda loved to play tennis and enjoyed boating. She especially loved her family and their beloved doodle, Lily as well as their rescue dog, Nicky. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial Gathering: 3–8 pm, Monday, February, 3, 2020 at West Side Christian Church – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at West Side Christian Church - Springfield with Mike Harney officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the LLCC Foundation in Memory of The Edwards Family or the Animal Protective League in memory of Lily.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coroner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -