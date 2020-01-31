|
Coroner Cinda J. Edwards 1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Coroner Cinda J. Edwards, 63, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1956 in Springfield to Kenneth and Eloise (Collins) Janssen and they preceded her in death. She married Frank E. Edwards on January 15, 1983.
Cinda is survived by one son, Alex Edwards of Springfield; one sister-in-law, Judy Rich of Springfield; two nieces, Nancianne (Mark) Knipfer of Lake Forest, IL and Sheri (Douglas) Iwanicki of Springfield; four great-nieces and nephews, Julia and Abby Knipfer and Madi and Gabe Iwanicki; one uncle, Hubert J. Collins of Springfield and two cousins, Steve Collins of Murphysboro, IL and Kathy Hernandez of GA.
Cinda graduated from Glenwood High School in 1974 and Lincoln Land Community College with an Associate's Degree in Nursing in 1979. She later received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Sangamon State University in 1989. She worked as a nurse at Priority Care from 1984 until 2011, when she was appointed Sangamon County Coroner. Cinda loved what she did and took pride in making the Coroner's office the best it could be.
Cinda was a member of the Sangamon County Republicans and Past President of the Illinois Coroner's Association. She was also a member of the Lincoln Land Community College Board of Trustees from 2007-2013, serving her final two years as President. Cinda and her husband, Frank, owned and operated Springfield Auto Body and Towing since 2005. Cinda loved to play tennis and enjoyed boating. She especially loved her family and their beloved doodle, Lily as well as their rescue dog, Nicky. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial Gathering: 3–8 pm, Monday, February, 3, 2020 at West Side Christian Church – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at West Side Christian Church - Springfield with Mike Harney officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the LLCC Foundation in Memory of The Edwards Family or the Animal Protective League in memory of Lily.
