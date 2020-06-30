Craig E. Jackson
Springfield, IL - Craig E. Jackson, 63, passed on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. No services will be held at this time. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Springfield, IL - Craig E. Jackson, 63, passed on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home. No services will be held at this time. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.