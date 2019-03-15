Crystal R. Venable 1931 - 2019

Springfield , IL—Crystal R. Venable, 87, of Springfield, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her daughter's residence.

Crystal was born on November 14, 1931 in Chicago, the daughter of Emmerson Peart and Pearl P. Kasavick Carter.

Crystal was a 1950 graduate of Lanphier High School. She worked for Franklin Life from 1969-1977 and then worked for the State of IL, Department of Insurance from 1977-1997. At the age of 47, Crystal returned to school to earn her bachelor's degree in Psychology from Ball State University. She was a member of the Springfield Ceramics and Craft Club. In her spare time, she took interest in reading, craft work, painting, sewing, cooking, and baking for others. Crystal was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals; her favorite player was Yadier Molina.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by her son, David (companion, Cynthia) Venable of Springfield; three daughters, Deborah (husband, Steve) Cartwright of Dawson, Dena (husband, Dave) Figueira of Springfield, and Danette (husband, John) Thurman of Springfield; eight grandchildren, James and Timothy Cartwright, Robert Sprinkle, Kathryn McCutcheon, Alexander and Chelsea Venable, Kate Blankenship and Kristin Beyer; and two great-grandchildren, Landon Cartwright and Emersyn Venable.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Rev. Robert Jallas officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019