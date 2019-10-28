|
|
Curt Neitzke 1947 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Curt Neitzke, 72, of Chatham, died at 7:05 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Curt entered the world with ceremony as the first baby born in Illinois on New Years Day, 1947, the son of George and Ferdine Schlight Neitzke.
He attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Springfield High School in 1965. He also graduated from LLCC and attended Sangamon State University. Curt served in the U.S. Army working in mortuary services during the Viet Nam War. He was employed by SSU/UIS as a graphic designer for 31 years. Curt started playing the drums professionally at 14 years old and performed at many venues including local teen spots, the Lake Club and national touring. His passion for drumming stayed with him throughout his life. Curt's other hobbies were photography, reading, WWII history, and cars. He was a lifelong Raiders fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and several animals who shared his life.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Sackett) Neitzke; sister, Carol Valdivia of Medina, TN; two nieces and two nephews of Tennessee; and lifelong close-friend, Michael Dunbar.
Curt will be remembered for his intellectual curiosity, wit, sometimes caustic humor and deep love of music.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019