Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Cynthia "Cindy" Eardensohn

Cynthia "Cindy" Eardensohn Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" Eardensohn 1958 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Cynthia "Cindy" Eardensohn, 61, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Cindy was born on January 5, 1958 in Springfield the daughter of Don H. and Marsha L. (McAvin) Jones. She married Bob Eardensohn on August 30, 1980 in Oceanside, CA.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Riverton Christian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
