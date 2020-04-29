|
Cynthia Lynn (Hughes) Bowie 1963 - 2020
Clinton, MD—Cynthia Lynn (Hughes) Bowie 56, formerly of Springfield, IL died at 4:30am Friday, April 24, 2020 in the comforts of her home. Cynthia was born September 11, 1963 in Springfield, IL to the late John Elmer and Julia Mae Hughes. She married Paul Dwayne Bowie, Sr.
July 5, 1997.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven Ray Hughes. She is survived by her husband, Paul, , three daughters, Mrs. Tylisa (Antione) Thomas, Mrs. LaKiesha (Nathan) Toney, Mrs. LaKendra (Fred) Hayes, son, Mr. Paul (Patrice) Bowie Jr. 12 grandchildren (Meshiah Hamleton, Nathan Toney, Joshua Hayes, Azaria Toney, Quincy Thomas, Tamara Harrison, Justin Hayes, Alana Toney, Landen Thomas, Jackson Bowie, Madison Bowie and PaytonBowie), four brothers, John Hughes Jr. of Springfield, IL, Dennis Hughes of Westminster, CO, Dana (Bobbie) Hughes of Aurora, CO and Derek (Janice) Hughes of Chatham, IL; eight sisters, Mrs. Edna Lewis, Mrs. Virginia (Clark)Douglas, Mrs. Jan (Purnell) Borders, Mrs. Fayetta (Michael) Clemmons, and Mrs. Linda Kay (Steve) Barnwell, all of Springfield, Illinois. Mrs. Blanche (Carle) Abernathy of Denver, Colorado, Mrs. Sandra (Robert) Hearn of Smyrna, Georgia, Mrs. Wanda (Tim) Cruz of Decatur, Illinois, Carla, Al, Randal, Kai, Janell and Julia Smith of Brandywine,MD, Joe, Nina, Noah and Godson Jason Whitaker of Clinton, MD and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
Cynthia was a member of Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church, Fort Washington, Maryland. She was currently employed by the United States Environmental Protection Agency as a program analyst. Cynthia loved riding her peloton exercise bike, traveling and her grandchildren.
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, Illinois 62703.
Viewing Saturday May 2, 2020 at 0930-1030 Public Viewing, 1030-1130 Family Viewing. Burial and interment will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, IL
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020