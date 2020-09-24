1/1
Cynthia Robertson "Cindy" Brent
1948 - 2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Robertson Brent 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Cynthia "Cindy" Robertson Brent, of Springfield, died at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Cindy was born in Salt Lake City, UT on February 13, 1948, the daughter of James Eugene and Kathryn Carolyn (Walker) Robertson.
She graduated from Charleston High School and then earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from Eastern Illinois University. Cindy was passionate about her career as a Realtor for four decades. Prior to that, she was a school counselor at Sacred Heart Academy. She was very involved with her church community at Douglas Ave UMC and her PEO sisters. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved listening to the Chicago Cubs on the radio.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Carolyn Robertson Clark.
She is survived by her nephew, James W. (Kimberly) Clark of Frisco, TX; niece, Emily C. Pavia of St. Peters, MO; great-nephews, Joe Denver and Walker Ryan; and great-nieces, Kathryn Louise, Sophie Elizabeth, and Carolyn Cathryn.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
A private memorial ceremony will be held with Pastor Margaret Ann Jessup officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wooden It Be Lovely at DUAMC, 501 S. Douglas Ave., Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
