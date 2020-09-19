D'Audoe Antonio Davis 1999 - 2020Springfield, IL—D'Audoe Antonio Davis 21, departed this life on September 11, 2020 in Springfield IL. He was born September 3, 1999 in Springfield, the son of Meyuntoe Davis and Timmicka Lacy both of Springfield.Viewing Services Wednesday September 23, 2020; 9:00am-11:00am; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE