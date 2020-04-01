|
|
D. Wilma Leasman 1919 - 2020
Springfield, IL—D. Wilma Leasman, 100, of Springfield, died at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Regency Care.
She was born in Arrowsmith, IL, on December 1, 1919, the daughter of William and Nellie F. Moody Leasman.
Following graduation from Arrowsmith High School, she earned a Bachelor of Education Degree from Illinois State Normal University in 1943.
Wilma was an educator for 35 years teaching in the business department of Dwight High School for six years and 29 years at Springfield High School, retiring in 1978.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, Land of Lincoln Retired Teachers Association, and the American Sewing Guild.
Her parents, sister, and brother preceded her in death. Wilma is survived by two nieces.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A private burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711 or the donor's choice.
Wilma Leasman is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020