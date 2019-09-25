|
Dale E. Gronewold 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dale E. Gronewold, 91, died at 6:56 pm, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care in Morton, IL. He was born on April 1, 1928 in Golden, IL to Ehme Rienhard and Johanna Elvina (Ihnen) Gronewold. He married Betty J. Pokora on February 27, 1949 and she preceded him in death on February 5, 2013.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one son, David E. Gronewold.
Dale is survived by two sons, Gary (Jan) Gronewold of Morton, IL and Larry (Pam) Gronewold of Dallas, TX; one daughter-in-law, Karen (Joe) O'Bierne of Springfield; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Kaye Hamilton of St. Louis, MO and a niece, nephew and cousins.
Dale was a resident of Springfield since the age of fourteen. He enjoyed tinkering with and fixing things, working in the yard and fishing. He and a group of dads coached Khoury League baseball and created the "East End Dad's Club".
Dale was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield. He was active in "Group LOYAL", on the Building Committee, Church Counsel, was an Usher, Reader, Choir Member, Sunday School Teacher, helped maintain the grounds and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He retired from CIPS after 38 years of service. However; first and foremost, he was a devoted family man.
Dale's family would like to thank the staff at Reflections, A Memory Care Residence by the Villas of Hollybrook and Transitions Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Dale during his time with them.
Visitation: 5-8 pm, Friday September 27, 2019 in the Parish Life Center at St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield.
An additional visitation will be held at church from 10-10:45 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield with Reverend Greg Busboom and Reverend Pam Mitcham officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield.
