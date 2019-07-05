|
|
Dale Eugene Dey 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dale Eugene Dey of Springfield died on Monday, July 1st, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born August 27, 1928 in Morrisonville, IL to Harold and Hester (Ulery) Dey. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Charlotte (Schulze) Dey.
He was the loving father of 7 children. Dale was predeceased by his daughter, Suzanne of San Rafael, CA and survived by Sara (Daniel) Moore of St. Louis, MO, Edward (Cindy) Dey of The Woodlands, TX Cassandra (Lloyd) Banta of Lyons, CO, William (Becky) Dey of Champaign, IL, Ann (John) Strang of Rumson, NJ, James Dey (Shannon O'Brien) of Bloomington, MN; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Dale was a US Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War.
He was a member of Christ the King Church, the ANSAR Shrine Retirees Club; Elks Lodge #158; Masonic Lodge #681 in Morrisonville, IL; Senior Men's Golf in Springfield; Chatham Chummy Chainers Square Dancers and served as treasurer of Southern View for 20 years.
Dale worked for the Springfield Sanitary District and retired after 21 years. Prior to that he worked for 20+ years at Faultless Feed and Hubbard Milling.
Visitation: 9:30 – 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Christ the King Church.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Christ the King Church with Reverend Joseph Ring officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 6 to July 7, 2019