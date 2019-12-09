|
|
Dale H. Hunter 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dale H. Hunter, 94, of Springfield, passed away on December 8, 2019 at Heritage Health. He was born on August 15, 1925 in Lincoln to C.H. and Violet Sheley Hunter. Dale married Virginia Cook in 1951 in Springfied and she preceded him in death in 1998.
Mr. Hunter is survived by his best friend and caregiver Carol Brannin.
Dale was a US Army Veteran who served in World War II in France, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and Austria. He was awarded France's highest honor, The Legion of Honor and their Medal of Honor.
Mr. Hunter gave many young people from Central Illinois their first flight and their entry to aviation through his employment as a Springfield Aviation Co. Pilot. He was the recipient of NASBLA-Orvis award for Nautical Education Instructor Superiority, a thirty year volunteer as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources instructor and a sixteen year volunteer with honor roll status from NOAA and the National Oceanic Service. Dale was a three time recipient of the Moody Trophy for outstanding aviation performance and the Kurt Memorial Trophy for leadership in aviation. He was the co-founder and past commander of the Land of Lincoln Power Squadron, life member of the US Power Squadron, Ox-5 Aviation Pioneers, , Amvets, American Legion, , Military Order of the Purple Heart, 40 et 8 and the Flying Aces Club of New York. Dale starred in a short aviation movie in the late 1950's which played at the Senate Theatre and he retired in 1974 from Material Supply Co.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Monday December 16, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 11:30am until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019