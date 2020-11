Or Copy this URL to Share

Dale L. "Blunder" Simmons

Mt. Auburn, IL - Dale L. "Blunder" Simmons, 75 yrs oldpassed on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, IL, is in charge of arrangements. 217-824-2275



