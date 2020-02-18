|
Dale Laaker 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dale Laaker, 85, of Springfield, passed away at 9:05 pm Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Quincy, IL Aug. 17, 1934 the son of William and Erma (Vahle) Laaker. His parents, a brother Russell and a brother-in-law, Merle Disselhorst preceded him in death.
Dale was a 1952 graduate of Quincy High School. He joined the U.S. Air Force where he served as an instructor during the Korean Conflict. Dale met his future wife, Wynona L. "Nonie" Harris while stationed at Amarillo Air Base in Texas and they married Aug. 14, 1956.
He retired in 1991 from Illinois Bell/Ameritech after 35 years of service and perfect attendance. He was very much a self-made man. He valued hard work, evident by his willingness to learn and his advancement within his profession. He began as a lineman and at the time of his retirement, was a manager. When he did a job, he did it well and on time. He has passed those timeless values on to his children and grandchildren. Now his work is done and he is at peace.
Dale was a man of strong faith. He was baptized and confirmed at Salem Evangelical & Reformed Church in Quincy, IL. During his professional career, the family lived in various places throughout Illinois. Dale transferred his membership of the United Church of Christ in Creve Couer, Champaign, Godfrey and the Springfield. He sang in the choir and served as a Trustee.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nonie; daughter Julie (Gary) Hoyland of Springfield, IL; son Dave (Lori) Laaker of Lexington, KY; six grandchildren-Alex Hoyland of Baltimore, MD; Molly (Adam) Booher of New Berlin, IL; Kyle (Jennifer) Laaker of Redwood City, CA; Conor (Bethany) Hoyland of Glen Carbon, IL; Cory (Jenna) Laaker of Newport, KY; and Collin Laaker of Middleton, WI; two great grandchildren- Tessa and Quinn; sister Joyce Disselhorst of Quincy, IL and several nieces and nephews.
The Laaker family will greet family and friends at South Side Christian Church 2600 S. MacArthur, Springfield, IL on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of a memorial at 2:00 pm. Pastor Brooks Wilson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Side Christian Church or the Telephone Pioneers.
