Dale Martin Wood 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dale Martin Wood, "Woody", of Springfield, IL passed away Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at the age of 67. Dale was born in Chicago, IL to mother Marille Emma Schmid. He attended St. George & West Dundee High Schools, and received a bachelor's in Economics from Blackburn University. He completed law school at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
He went on to become the assistant State's Attorney for Macoupin county. There Dale accomplished his proudest legal moment, stopping the illegal dumping of toxic waste in Wilsonville, IL. After a stint in professional lending at Northern Trust, Dale returned to public service as an Appellate Prosecutor for the State of Illinois. Active in Democratic politics throughout his life, he advised many campaigns and ran for 8th judicial circuit court judge in the early 90's. He completed his legal career in corporate law at Lane Industries in Northbrook, IL.
Dale was best known for his gifted mind. He had an encyclopedic knowledge, a linguist, always quick with a joke, usually both inappropriate and hilarious. He was fluent in Bavarian, and was an avid downhill skier who traveled the world in search of his next rush. Dale had great taste in fast cars, pretty women, authentic wienerschnitzel, and German lagers. In retirement, Dale volunteered with Daily Bread and Senior Services of Central IL. He was very pleased to live long enough to see the Cubs win the World Series.
Dale is survived by his sons, William Wood of Springfield, and Thomas Wood (granddaughter Amelia Wood) of Petersburg, IL. He was preceded in death by his Mother, too many good friends and better dogs to name, presidential decency, and the soul of the Republican party. His remains will be cremated, with a celebration of life to take place by invitation at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in his name to the Animal Protective League of Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020