Dale Mendenhall 1932 - 2020
Buffalo, IL—Dale L. Mendenhall, 88, of Buffalo, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare in Springfield.
Dale was born on January 7, 1932, in Buffalo, the son of Arthur and Pauline ( Wilborn ) Mendenhall. He married Joann Etherton on January 26, 1952 in Mechanicsburg and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2005.
Dale was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed collecting antiques, marbles, and Winchester accessories.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joann; one daughter, Diana Gass; and one son, Dale Jr.
He is survived by a daughter, Donna Mendenhall and a son, Dean Mendenhall, both of Buffalo; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Family graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020