Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
924 Lake St.
Oak Park, IL
Dale Roy Turner


1946 - 2019
Dale Roy Turner Obituary
Dale Roy Turner 1946 - 2019
Oak Park, IL—Dale Roy Turner, age 73, of Oak Park, veteran US Army National Guard; beloved husband of Melody nee Jackson; loving father of Alison (Mark) Duray and Justine C. Turner (Mike) Smith; cherished grandfather of Theodore 'T.J.' Duray and Alden Smith; dear brother of Linda (Kamal) Fatehi, R. Sam (Rebecca) Turner and the late Thomas Turner; devoted son of the late Roy and Jane Turner. Former Springfield attorney. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11 at Grace Episcopal Church, 924 Lake St., Oak Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Brain Foundation, ACLU, or Arts organization of your choice are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
