Dan B. Williams 1952 - 2020
Carlinville, IL—Daniel Brian Williams, 67, of Carlinville, IL died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home in Carlinville. He was born May 24, 1952 to Arthur and Patricia Williams in Springfield, IL, they precede him in death.
Dan was a self taught tradesman and small business owner. He was a US Marine, serving during the Vietnam War. Dan was very proud of his 20yrs of continuous sobriety.
He is survived by his children; Danny Williams of Girard, IL, Kara (William) Hammann of Chesterfield, IL, Danielle (Jim Chapman) Williams of Carlinville, IL, and Shaunna (Patrick Daugherty) of Alexandria, VA. Also preceding him in death is his daughter, Joyce Ann Traylor. He was known as "Papa" to his many surviving grandchildren.
A celebration of life and interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020