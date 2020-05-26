|
|
Dana Lou Furry 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dana Lou Furry, age 79, passed peacefully to the Life Eternal from complications from cancer on May 20, 2020.
She was born June 4, 1940 in Springfield, the daughter of Robert Dana and Yvonne Spires Beynon Furry. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Ray Furry.
Dana was a lifetime resident of Springfield and faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was a proud graduate of Springfield High School ('58), where her father, Robert Dana Furry, served as history teacher and principal. Like her father, Dana graduated from Illinois College ('64), and then earned a masters in Social Work from Washington University in St. Louis. Thereafter, Dana embarked on a career in Social Work with the State of Illinois.
Her professional career was cut short in her early 40s when she was diagnosed with lupus, a disease she managed with grace and determination for the rest of her life.
Charismatic, intelligent, and thoughtful, Ms. Furry's personality could light up a room. She had a unique ability to connect with people from all walks and stations of life, and she loved to joke with family and friends. A huge sports fan, she loved her St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini teams.
She is survived by nephews Mark William Furry (Kirsten), of Pittsburgh, PA; David Dana Furry, of McLean, VA, and great-nieces Emma, Anabelle, and Larkin.
A graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 11am, at Brush Creek Cemetery, Divernon with Chaplain Tim Haworth, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert D. Furry Scholastic Award, Springfield High School.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020