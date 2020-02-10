Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Harbour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana M. (Guernsey) Harbour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana M. (Guernsey) Harbour Obituary
Dana M. (Guernsey) Harbour 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dana M. (Guernsey) Harbour, 67, of Springfield, slipped away at 5:31 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Dana was born November 16, 1952, in Mechanicsburg, the daughter of Clarence "Linc" and Erma (Beecraft) Guernsey.
She later moved to Springfield and graduated from Lanphier High School in 1970. She worked at the U.S. Post Office for over 30 years and retired in 2009. Dana loved shopping, crafting, putting together photo albums, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also adored her cat, Jasper. Dana enjoyed having family parties, and she was a great cook.
Dana leaves behind her daughter, Lori (George "Tad") Eames of Springfield; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Jake, and Jenna Eames, all of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gary and Phillip Guernsey (Nancy); and two sisters, Dorothy Smith (Haskell) and Doris Cullers (Roger). Remaining are three brothers, Dale and Dennis (Judy) Guernsey, both of Springfield, and Kenneth (Mary Lou) Guernsey of Bloomington, IL; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -